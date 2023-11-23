Traffic congestion costs Lagos ₦4 trillion annually – Study urges quick action

The report, titled 'Behavioural Causes of Traffic Congestion in Lagos,' funded by the Bank of Industry and Africa Finance Corporation, underscores the urgent need for immediate intervention to mitigate the economic and social toll on residents.

Executive Director of the Danne Institute for Research, Franca Ovadje, expressed deep concern over the massive financial loss, stating that these funds could otherwise be channeled towards critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

The report identifies behavioral factors as the primary culprits behind the traffic chaos. These include poor road infrastructure, widespread violation of traffic laws, the disruptive activities of 'agberos' at bus stops, and the inefficiencies in the process of buses picking up passengers.

Ovadje highlighted the paradox that despite Lagos boasting a population of 21 million, the potential productivity of its citizens is not being realised due to the crippling impact of incessant traffic jams on daily life.

The study suggests that doubling the population in developing countries should ideally result in a 5% to 6% growth in productivity. However, Lagos is falling far short of this potential due to the overwhelming traffic congestion.

The report also revealed that Lagosians spend an average of 2.21 hours commuting daily, with a staggering 45% enduring more than two hours on the roads.

Areas like Ajah, Etiosa, and Apapa were identified as bearing the brunt of the congestion, prompting the report to call for urgent measures.