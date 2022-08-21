RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Traditionalists mark 2022 festival, emphasise herbs potency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Akinloye, on Saturday urged traditionalists to widen research to curb illnesses such as Ebola and Monkeybox through the use of herbs.

Traditionalists mark 2022 festival, emphasise herbs potency. [obatalashrine]
Traditionalists mark 2022 festival, emphasise herbs potency. [obatalashrine]

He also urged people to live in peace with one another.

“We have reached the stage as a people where diseases should not be a challenge to our people.

“Our good works should begin to manifest in every facet of our national life.

“God gave us those herbs to enable us use them against illness.

“We should prove to the outside world the potency and efficacy of our herbs by conducting pro-life researches and packaging for export to the world market,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the event, Chief Nosifu Ibadiaran, the Ashipa of Ajiran land, said the event was a reunion of brotherhood and faithful for a greater accomplishment.

According to him, the association is the umbrella of all traditional groups in Nigeria.

Ibadiaran said the association was formerly known as Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants Association (ARSADA).

He said that the organisation was formed to promote the spirit of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation among faithful.

Ibadiaran tasked practitioners to be foresighted in the profession to remain relevant in the society.

The festival was to remind people of their root before the advent of western culture and civilisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event kicked-off with traditional rites, pouring of libation to sanctify the palace and people, at Akinloye’s, Ikate Lagos palace, which also took them to Oba Saheed Ademola-Elegushi, Kusela lll’s palace.

There was a parade of traditional religious groups and presentations on herbs.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA restates commitment to promote herders education & cattle feed production

FCTA restates commitment to promote herders education & cattle feed production

Traditionalists mark 2022 festival, emphasise herbs potency

Traditionalists mark 2022 festival, emphasise herbs potency

Ogun PDP: Stop misinterpreting Appeal Court’s judgment - Showunmi

Ogun PDP: Stop misinterpreting Appeal Court’s judgment - Showunmi

Buni mourns slain Yobe Muslim cleric, orders thorough investigation

Buni mourns slain Yobe Muslim cleric, orders thorough investigation

Police dismiss video of protest by officers over non-payment of salary

Police dismiss video of protest by officers over non-payment of salary

PDP hits back as APC tackles Ortom over local councils administration

PDP hits back as APC tackles Ortom over local councils administration

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Tinubu risked his life for Nigeria in the past — Campaign group

Tinubu risked his life for Nigeria in the past — Campaign group

Insecurity: Enugu community, Fulani herders set up joint task force

Insecurity: Enugu community, Fulani herders set up joint task force

Trending

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout