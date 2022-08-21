Traditionalists mark 2022 festival, emphasise herbs potency

He also urged people to live in peace with one another.

“We have reached the stage as a people where diseases should not be a challenge to our people.

“Our good works should begin to manifest in every facet of our national life.

“God gave us those herbs to enable us use them against illness.

“We should prove to the outside world the potency and efficacy of our herbs by conducting pro-life researches and packaging for export to the world market,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the event, Chief Nosifu Ibadiaran, the Ashipa of Ajiran land, said the event was a reunion of brotherhood and faithful for a greater accomplishment.

According to him, the association is the umbrella of all traditional groups in Nigeria.

Ibadiaran said the association was formerly known as Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants Association (ARSADA).

He said that the organisation was formed to promote the spirit of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation among faithful.

Ibadiaran tasked practitioners to be foresighted in the profession to remain relevant in the society.

The festival was to remind people of their root before the advent of western culture and civilisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event kicked-off with traditional rites, pouring of libation to sanctify the palace and people, at Akinloye’s, Ikate Lagos palace, which also took them to Oba Saheed Ademola-Elegushi, Kusela lll’s palace.