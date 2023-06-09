Traditional ruler seeks prayers for Katsina governor, deputy

Bello, who is also the Kanwan Katsina, made the call on Thursday at a reception organised by the Kankara Unity Forum to honour the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruq Jobe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor hails from Kankara LGA.

Bello urged people of the state to include the new Dikko-Jobe administration in their five daily and Friday prayers, noting that the new government needed prayers and God’s guidance to succeed.

The traditional ruler reminded Jobe of the insecurity challenges bedevilling the area and pointed out that the new administration needed to do more in that regard.

He commended the new governor for handpicking their son to be his deputy.

In his address, Jobe thanked the Kankara Unity Forum, friends, families and well wishers for identifying with him and assured them that he would not disappoint them.

He noted that Radda has toured all the nooks and crannies of the 361 wards of the 34 LGAs of the state to have a first hand information of the security issues and the standards of living of people.

According to him, the new administration has promised to prioritise security and agriculture, to save lives and property.

