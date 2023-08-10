ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Traditional ruler cautions Cross River on leased cocoa farms

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports the allocation of cocoa plots and payment of royalties to landlord communities had generated controversies in Cross River until government’s e-platform: “smartgovt’’ was introduced by immediate past Gov. Ayade.

Traditional ruler cautions Cross River on leased cocoa farms
Traditional ruler cautions Cross River on leased cocoa farms

Recommended articles

Secretary to Government of Cross River, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh had issued a statement asking the cocoa farmers (contractors) that paid licence fees to government to vacate the farms by December.

He asked the contractors to demand for refund of their money from Dr Oscar Ofuka, Special Adviser to former Gov. Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development in Cross River. The paramount ruler reacted to the directives at a news briefing at Ikom, Cross River.

However, Ojong said rather than revoke farm allocations that generated money as royalties, government should create modalities to allot the remaining 3,600 hectares of cocoa plots yet to be allocated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that before the introduction of the new method, royalties were hardly paid to government or to landlord communities in eight years previously. The paramount ruler appealed for prudence on the part of the sitting administration of Gov. Bassey Otu on the allocation of farms to cocoa farmers, particularly in Etung, his domain.

Ojong said it was unconscionable to ask cocoa farmers to vacate the farms after they had paid contract fees to government and the money shared between government and landlord communities as royalties.

He said it was also worrisome that the sitting government asked the famers to seek refund of their money from an official of its predecessor administration.

He argued that it amounted to great injustice to ask the farmers to seek refund of moneys paid into government’s coffers using payers’ Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) issued by the state’s Internal Revenue Service.

I say this to avert crises in the area after December 2023. Government is a continuum. What the previous administration did was to make use of an e-platform introduced for payment of royalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We liked the method introduced by the previous administration in payment of royalties to Etung cocoa landlord communities.

“The present administration should remember that whatever the previous administration did regarding the leasing of government cocoa estate was based on the implementation of a court order,’’ he said.

The paramount ruler noted that the terms of reference of the Pre-Cocoa Allocation Committee set up by Gov. Otu was to determine total hectares of cocoa farms encroached upon. It was also directed to ascertain the scope of new farms over the past four years and to determine the total indebtedness to landlord communities in the state, he also noted.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Benjamin Ndep, Secretary-General of Etung Cocoa Landlord Communities Committee said whatever Ofuka did on cocoa farmland allocation was done on behalf of government at the time it was done.

Ndep argued that the farmers paid licence fees into the government’s coffers and not into the personal bank account of Dr Ofuka, a government employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that landlord communities went to court and judgment was given on two occasions in their favour.

“What Ofuka did was to carry out the court order to ensure that royalties of landlords communities were paid,’’ Ndep stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that allocation of cocoa plots and payment of royalties to landlord communities had generated controversies in Cross River until government’s e-platform: “smartgovt’’ was introduced by immediate past Gov. Ayade.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'You answered the call to service, not riches' - Fintiri swears in 23 commissioners

'You answered the call to service, not riches' - Fintiri swears in 23 commissioners

BREAKING: Akpabio to explain senator's 'holiday allowances' in court – SERAP

BREAKING: Akpabio to explain senator's 'holiday allowances' in court – SERAP

Traditional ruler cautions Cross River on leased cocoa farms

Traditional ruler cautions Cross River on leased cocoa farms

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria