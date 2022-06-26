Traders in tears as flood washes away 30 shops in Anambra Market

“On one of the nights few days ago, the Chief Security Officer of the market called me and told me that devastating flood from Awada Area, has carried the market as the flood entered under the Sakamori (drainage) system in the market and uprooted it, thereby wrecking havoc in the market.

“The damage was much, about 10 shops were washed away with the wares in them, the electric armoured cables, big water borne pipe and telephone cables buried underground were all exhumed and damaged by the flood.

“As I talk now we have not gotten power supply for a month now since the rainy season started, and you can’t make a call, the market is in blackout and traders are using electricity generators.

“Our market is now in danger because it is situated in the notorious Upper Iweka axis, these hoodlums can easily come into the market through the damaged portions caused by the erosion menace,” he said.

He said the only saving grace of the traders from theft has been that it had a team of dedicated security men.