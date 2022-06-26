RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Traders in tears as flood washes away 30 shops in Anambra Market

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some traders at the Relief Market in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra are counting their losses as flood occasioned by heavy rainfall, washed away shops, electric poles and cables in the market.

Traders in tears as flood washes away 30 shops in Anambra Market/Illustration.
Traders in tears as flood washes away 30 shops in Anambra Market/Illustration.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the market, Mr David Obidike, disclosed this during a tour of the affected areas, while taking members of his executive and newsmen round the portions on Saturday.

Recommended articles

“On one of the nights few days ago, the Chief Security Officer of the market called me and told me that devastating flood from Awada Area, has carried the market as the flood entered under the Sakamori (drainage) system in the market and uprooted it, thereby wrecking havoc in the market.

“The damage was much, about 10 shops were washed away with the wares in them, the electric armoured cables, big water borne pipe and telephone cables buried underground were all exhumed and damaged by the flood.

“As I talk now we have not gotten power supply for a month now since the rainy season started, and you can’t make a call, the market is in blackout and traders are using electricity generators.

“Our market is now in danger because it is situated in the notorious Upper Iweka axis, these hoodlums can easily come into the market through the damaged portions caused by the erosion menace,” he said.

He said the only saving grace of the traders from theft has been that it had a team of dedicated security men.

He pleaded with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, and other relevant authorities for assistance as the extent of damage done was beyond their financial capability.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo tutors students on need to imbibe religious tolerance

Obasanjo tutors students on need to imbibe religious tolerance

Traders in tears as flood washes away 30 shops in Anambra Market

Traders in tears as flood washes away 30 shops in Anambra Market

FG to issue licences to successful marginal field awardees Tuesday

FG to issue licences to successful marginal field awardees Tuesday

NDLEA arrests 16 females, 261 other drug suspects in Gombe

NDLEA arrests 16 females, 261 other drug suspects in Gombe

Academic certificates: You’re PDP agents, Tinubu Campaign Organisation replies group

Academic certificates: You’re PDP agents, Tinubu Campaign Organisation replies group

I’m proud of our youths excelling at home, abroad, says Buhari in Rwanda

I’m proud of our youths excelling at home, abroad, says Buhari in Rwanda

Akeredolu orders compulsory use of CCTV devices in Ondo

Akeredolu orders compulsory use of CCTV devices in Ondo

My academic certificates were stolen by unknown persons, Tinubu tells INEC

My academic certificates were stolen by unknown persons, Tinubu tells INEC

Voter registration will be extended beyond June 30 - INEC Chairman

Voter registration will be extended beyond June 30 - INEC Chairman

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil