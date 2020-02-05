Ota Area Commander of TRACE, Ajibade Adekunle and Chairman of the council, Alhaji Wasiu Lawal, gave the warning during a stakeholders meeting organised to proffer lasting solution to bottlenecks at Ilogbo axis in Ota, Ogun.

“The two companies need to embrace their Community Social Responsibility (CSR) budgets for betterment of the people in their environment and see that their existence do not endanger people’s lives but enhance their betterment,” they said.

The council boss said there was the need to improve the existing peaceful relationship between the companies and residents, which he said, was gradually going sour due to incessant traffic gridlocks on Ilogbo axis.

“People face terrible experience on this axis. I have also been a victim of this. One day, I had to alight from my car, trekked and even controlled the traffic, after being stuck for more than 45 minutes for a journey that ought not to take more than 10 minutes,” the chairman said.

Lawal noted that there was a plan for the council to declare a state of emergency on roads in Ado-Odo/Ota so that drastic action could be taken to save people’s time that ought to have been invested in veritable businesses.

Adekunle, in his welcome address, said TRACE had been inundated with petitions from communities on haphazard parking of trucks owned by both CWAY and NBC on Ilogbo road.

He said the companies had a duty to ensure existence of friendly environment and sanitisation of the area in order not to deteriorate to revolt by residents.

In their response, representatives of CWAY and NBC, Mrs Bunmi Adesayo and Mr Sola Kolade, promised to ensure that sanity reigned on Ilogbo road by removing trucks from the road.

They also pledged their companies’ commitment to ensuring their CSRs are geared towards enhancement of better living of the people in Ota as demanded the by the government authorities concerned.