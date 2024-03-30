ADVERTISEMENT
Tourists troop to Lekki Conservation Centre to enjoy nature at Easter

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lekki Conservation Centre is home to abundant plants and wildlife and plays a vital role in preserving the region’s ecosystem.

Nigerians and tourists coming in to enjoy biodiversity at the just re-opened Lekki Conservation Center [NAN]
Nigerians and tourists coming in to enjoy biodiversity at the just re-opened Lekki Conservation Center [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that local and international tourists went around the centre to see the different animals, plants and other things that have made the centre an attraction for lovers of nature.

Oladapo Soneye, Head of Communications, Nigeria Conservation Foundation(NCF), who manages the centre, told journalists that the centre had just been re-opened after some maintenance work on its facilities.

He said the repairs were carried out to ensure that tourists continue to have a great experience of nature at the centre.

“We shut down for maintenance and checks, to be sure the facilities were in good order.

“In the course of our maintenance, we discovered that we needed to do some repair work, so we extended it.

“We made repairs on the canopy walk, and boardwalk and some facilities around the family park were also repaired,” he said.

Soneye, who noted that a lot of money was spent on the repairs, said everything was now in order and that tourists could come to the centre from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. daily, to see nature at its best.

Because this is an eco-tourism centre, during festive periods, like Easter that we are having now, we always expect a large crowd of people.

“Any visit here is a memorable experience. You have all types of snakes and we have a tree house, which is the tallest tree in this forest.

“We also have the longest canopy walk in Africa. Come around and your experience will not be the same,” he said.

One of the tourists, who spoke with the NAN, Adam Hilelly, said he enjoyed the canopy walk and the wind was great despite the heat.

“I will recommend Lagos to my friends. I am based in Senegal and I have been here for six days and it has been lovely,” he said.

Another tourist, Ajayi Ayinde, said visiting the centre had made him appreciate nature better.

“The experience here is amazing. The environment, the clean air and the great experience of nature make this centre a great place to relax”, he told NAN.

NAN reports that the Lekki Conservation Centre was reopened after being closed for about two months for some routine maintenance and repairs.

The centre was established in 1990 to serve as a biodiversity, conservation icon and environment education centre.

Lekki Conservation Centre is home to abundant plants and wildlife and plays a vital role in preserving the region’s ecosystem.

The centre is also home to the longest canopy walkway in Africa, offering 360-degree views from above the treetops.

