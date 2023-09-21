TomTom partners TRACE Naija for nationwide campus tour.

This collaboration is part of the brand’s wider commitment to discover, nurture and showcase underground music creatives, as it identifies with their passions and seeks to connect with them directly across the country.

This partnership comes after the recent launch of Breathe Academy - a novel online learning platform for music enthusiasts interested in the music business. Already, more than 2,000 have signed up to TomTom’s Breathe Academy.

Through this partnership with TRACE Naija, a prominent name in the music and entertainment industries, renowned for consistently providing quality entertainment, the brand will connect directly with thousands of creatives across the country.

Speaking on the partnership, Category Lead (Gum and Candy), Cadbury West Africa, Morolake Emokpaire, noted: "This partnership is both timely and critical, as we push to discover, nurture and showcase music talents. We are passionate about providing the platform, knowledge, connections, and support for young music creatives to thrive.

"This is essentially what informed our decision to develop the Breathe Academy and establish this partnership with TRACE Naija. The campus tour (Trace in the City) is another major step in strengthening that commitment. We have made adequate plans to ensure engagement across the different campuses is top-notch.”

Each of the universities selected for the tour represent a unique hub of culture, creativity and talent. With meticulous design and curation, TomTom has shaped its brand to purposefully engage with and cultivate the next generation of music superstars within these dynamic communities.

This year’s campus tour is scheduled to run from October 10 to October 31, 2023, and would hold in seven campuses across the country, including: University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, University of Port Harcourt, University of Calabar, University of Uyo, University of Abuja and the University of Jos.

About Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Cadbury Nigeria Plc (CNP), a publicly quoted company, is the pioneer cocoa beverage manufacturer in Nigeria, offering some of the most loved brands in the country. Cadbury Nigeria is a 74.99%-owned subsidiary of Mondelēz International, a global snacking powerhouse with an unrivalled portfolio of brands.

The remaining 25.01% of shares are held by a diverse group of indigenous, individual, and institutional investors. A front-runner in beverages, confectionery, and gum, Cadbury Nigeria’s quality products—Bournvita, Hot Chocolate 3-in-1, TomTom, Buttermint, and Clorets—are market leaders in their respective consumer segments. For more information, visit www.cadburynigeria.com or www.mondelezinternational.com/About/Nigeria.

About TomTom

TomTom, the number-one Nigerian menthol candy brand with two variants: TomTom Classic and TomTom Freshlime is a product of Cadbury Nigeria PLC. In 2021, TomTom launched a campaign called 'Breathe For It’ with its social mission of discovering, nurturing and showcasing young creatives.

In the process to drive more connections with its target audience, the Breathe Academy - an online learning platform was created. Officially launched on July 4, 2023, the platform offers unparalleled value to young music creators poised to become the go-to resource for anybody wishing to make their mark in the music industry.

The platform has 3 categories, 12 modules and 33 topics. Currently, more than 2,000 young creatives have signed up on the platform. To learn more about Breathe Academy, you can visit www.breathewithtomtom.com/academy

