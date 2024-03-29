Tompolo denies placing multiple newspaper adverts to celebrate Tinubu's birthday

This is contained in a statement by his Media Consultant, Dr Paul Bebenimibo on Friday in Warri.

Tompolo, who is the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), said that he did not instruct anyone to place advertisements in the newspapers.

He said this was based on Mr President's instruction that no one should organise a birthday party or place an advertisement to celebrate him in the media given the state of the Nation.

“My attention has been drawn to adverts placed in front and inside pages of some Nigerian Newspapers celebrating President Tinubu at 72 today.

“To put the records straight, I did not place any advert to celebrate Mr President in the media neither did I instruct anyone to do so on my behalf.

“This is because of Mr President’s instruction that no one should organise a birthday party or place an advert to celebrate him in the media, as a result of the state of the Nation.

“He said such money should be given as alms to the less privileged in the society. I bought the idea wholeheartedly, hence heed the warning and instruction,” he said.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu's capability in repositioning the country for steady economic growth and prosperity.

Tompolo said that he also keyed into the policy thrust of the president to work in synergy with security agencies to eradicate illegal crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

He said that those behind the advertisement may have done so in good faith.

“They may not be aware of the consequences of their action. It is our position that it is a grave error and insensitivity to the current state of things in Nigeria,” he said.

He, however, expressed deep regret for this action and also apologised to Mr President for any embarrassment this action must have cost him.