Tinubu's wage announcement on Independence Day will not happen – Ministry of Labour

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour issued a statement on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in Abuja to address the misinformation.

In the statement, the Director stated, "The attention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been drawn to reports circulating online that the President will announce wage awards and palliatives to workers during his October 1st Independence Day speech."

"The report which is said to have emanated from a purported 'interview' with the Director of Information at the Ministry also claimed that a last-minute meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between the Federal Government and Labour to avert the proposed strike."

The Ministry vehemently refuted these claims, stating that no such disclosure was made by the Director of Information. The Director urged the public to disregard the report, asserting that it was a fabrication designed to serve undisclosed interests.

Furthermore, the Director clarified the role of the Director of Information, stating, "For the benefit of doubt, it is important to stress that the Director of Information at the Ministry of Labour does not speak for the President nor is he involved in writing his speech to warrant him making any categorical statement on its content."