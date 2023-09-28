ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu's wage announcement on Independence Day will not happen – Ministry of Labour

Ima Elijah

Ministry clarifies misleading reports, calls for retraction.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour issued a statement on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in Abuja to address the misinformation.

In the statement, the Director stated, "The attention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been drawn to reports circulating online that the President will announce wage awards and palliatives to workers during his October 1st Independence Day speech."

"The report which is said to have emanated from a purported 'interview' with the Director of Information at the Ministry also claimed that a last-minute meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between the Federal Government and Labour to avert the proposed strike."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry vehemently refuted these claims, stating that no such disclosure was made by the Director of Information. The Director urged the public to disregard the report, asserting that it was a fabrication designed to serve undisclosed interests.

Furthermore, the Director clarified the role of the Director of Information, stating, "For the benefit of doubt, it is important to stress that the Director of Information at the Ministry of Labour does not speak for the President nor is he involved in writing his speech to warrant him making any categorical statement on its content."

The Ministry assured the public that any official meetings with Labour would be communicated through verified channels in due course.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re addressing plight of lecturers on foreign scholarships - TETfund

We’re addressing plight of lecturers on foreign scholarships - TETfund

EFCC decries rise of fake dollars, cyber crimes in Benue

EFCC decries rise of fake dollars, cyber crimes in Benue

Tinubu's wage announcement on Independence Day will not happen – Ministry of Labour

Tinubu's wage announcement on Independence Day will not happen – Ministry of Labour

UNFPA, Yobe Govt train women on contraceptive management

UNFPA, Yobe Govt train women on contraceptive management

Atiku petitions US court for timely release of Tinubu's academic records

Atiku petitions US court for timely release of Tinubu's academic records

South Africa slaughter 410,000 chickens amid bird flu outbreak

South Africa slaughter 410,000 chickens amid bird flu outbreak

Group urges Gov Bello to appoint Lokoja traditional ruler

Group urges Gov Bello to appoint Lokoja traditional ruler

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

LP guber candidate slams Diri for spending ₦30bn on 10.2km road in Bayelsa

LP guber candidate slams Diri for spending ₦30bn on 10.2km road in Bayelsa

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley