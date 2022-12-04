RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

Nurudeen Shotayo

Keyamo said he released the visa to quash unfounded rumours that were already gaining traction among hostile sections on social media.

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours. [Twitter:FestusKeyamo]

Taking to his Twitter page on Saturday, December 3, 2022, the spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, released the document which bore the image of Tinubu and details of his visa validity.

Recall that speculations were already gaining momentum that the US had denied the former Lagos State governor visa after his trip was postponed.

However, Keyamo, while debunking the notion, said he decided to release the document to inform those who may have been misled by the rumours.

Keyamo's tweet read:For mischief-makers who peddle unfounded rumours about ⁦@officialABAT⁩ being denied visa to the US, you leave us with no option but to show you his current visa (that has always been renewed since time immemorial). This is for the misguided ones who believe these rumours.

Tinubu jets out: This development comes as Tinubu commenced his oversees tour as part of his campaign activities ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council had announced in a statement last week that its candidate will embark on foreign trips from December 4 to meet global leaders and pitch his aspiration.

The statement disclosed that Tinubu and and his delegation will be in London, USA, France, and key European Union member states to share his vision and plans and to also solicit the support of the Western powers for the democratic process that will usher in the new administration in Nigeria from May 29th, 2023.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

