Tinubu's special assistant donates food items to 1,700 residents in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the donation was a reminder to the citizens, of the power of community and the importance of standing together in times of need.

Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]
Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]

Essiet, during the food distribution in Abuja, said the exercise was also being done in Kwara for 250 less privileged persons. She explained that the donation was in collaboration with the City Boy Movement of President Tinubu to ensure every household had something to eat during the holy month of Ramadan and Easter.

“In the spirit of unity and compassion, we came together to make a tangible difference in the lives of our fellow citizens.

“At least 1,500 persons in the FCT and 250 persons from Kwara will benefit from this gesture,” she added.

She explained that the items symbolised hope, solidarity and compassion to the beneficiaries. Essiet said that the donation was a reminder to the citizens, of the power of community and the importance of standing together in times of need.

“As we observe the holy seasons of Ramadan and Easter, our people should imbibe the values of empathy and generosity, reaching out to those who are less fortunate by spreading kindness,’’ she said.

Essiet told the beneficiaries that the Federal Government was standing with them and committed to ameliorating the sufferings of the ordinary people.

“May these items bring comfort and nourishment to your homes and may the spirit of unity and compassion continue to guide us as we strive to build a brighter future for all,” she prayed.

Sarah Isah, a beneficiary, thanked the President for the timely gesture to cushion hunger and bring laughter to the faces of the masses, especially in the Holy months.

“I was not expecting these food items at all, but I thank God for providing because every day I pray for God’s help,” she noted.

Other beneficiaries thanked the senior special assistant for carrying out the president’s mandates of giving aid to the underprivileged in society and prayed for continuity in the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated included; rice, wheat, tomato paste, groundnut oil, salt and sugar.

