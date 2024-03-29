Tinubu’s aide sees his refusal to celebrate birthday as mark of great leadership

Rahman remarked in a statement signed by him on Friday, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the President directed that there should be no celebration of any kind, including placing newspaper, radio or television advertorials in his honour.

The President urged anyone wishing to do much for him to donate the money to charity organisations.

According to Rahman, the decision was taken in deference to the present challenging times which is a mark of good leadership for a leader to have compassion for the people, identify with them and demonstrate he shares in their pains.

The presidential aide described the President as an individual who is compassionate and emphatic toward the pain of others. He recounted how Tinubu had on several occasions, shelved his birthday celebrations just to identify with the weak and vulnerable in the society.

“In March 2020, on the cusp of his 68th birthday, the President cancelled his birthday colloquium over the outbreak of coronavirus,

“The President said the decision was important amid the overriding public concern over the pandemic.

“Also, on his 70th birthday in March 2022, Tinubu called off an ongoing birthday colloquium to honour victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

“Likewise, in 2023, even after he had convincingly won the election, President Tinubu did not celebrate his birthday, saying he would devote the moment to reflection on the huge task ahead.

“This is a mark of good leadership for a leader worthy of that name to have compassion for the people, identify with them and demonstrate he shares in their pain,” he said.

Rolling out the achievements of the Tinubu-led administration, Rahman said the President had instituted bold reforms, notably the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the multiple foreign exchange rates. He assured me that there was light at the end of the tunnel.

“Light is not only assured at the end of the tunnel, it is presently beginning to shine brighter and brighter through the tunnel.

“For instance, the naira has continued its streak of rebound and steady appreciation.

“More remarkable is the courage, political will and personal commitment to effecting a change and improving the quality of life of the people in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda the President has brought to the fire.

“This shone brilliantly in his handling of hydra-headed problems.

“To speedily effect changes in the country’s security architecture and enhance the safety of lives and property, the President, working in collaboration with state governments, has set up a high-powered committee to draw up modalities for the introduction of state police.

“There is also the Pulaaku initiative, a non-kinetic effort aimed at addressing the root causes of farmer-herder conflicts and fostering national unity, ” he stated.

Rahman also lauded the President’s order to release of ₦50 billion as an operational fund for its immediate takeoff.

“The initiative, expected to revitalise the communities through the construction of residences, roads, schools, and essential facilities, will initially focus on seven states namely, Sokoto, Kebbi, Benue, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, and Kaduna states.

“An executive order to further boost investment, create jobs and business opportunities in the oil and gas sector is in place while the Federal Government in collaboration with states, again are engaging in mechanised agriculture among other initiatives,” he added.

Rahman stated that the Tinubu government is thinking and working frantically to ensure initiatives put in place were executed effectively and that his governance remained impactful and enduring.