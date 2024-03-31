Tinubu’s promise to transform Abuja turning out successful – Wike

Wike stated this in Abuja on Saturday, after inspecting six ongoing projects across the territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project sites included the Southern Parkway, from Christian Centre to Ring Road I, being handled by Setraco and Vice President’s Resident being handled by Julius Berger.

Other projects visited were B6 and B12, Independence Avenue, also handled by Julius Berger, Wuye Engineering Infrastructure, being handled by Arab Contractors and N-20 Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway in Jahi District, being handled by Gillmor.

The minister also inspected the Outer Southern Expressway from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road I, being handled by CGC.

“So, for us, we are happy with what we have seen, and we thank God that the “Renewed Hope” agenda is working.

“Nigerians can see that the President has done well and the promise he has made to transform Abuja is turning out successful and there is no need to doubt,” he said.

The minister identified the non-fulfillment of promises by politicians as a major problem, adding that such actions make the electorate lose confidence.

He, however, said that when politicians make promises and fulfil them, it gives people hope and makes them happy.

He commended Tinubu for the support, adding that the contractors have attested to the fact that funding was not a problem.

“We went to Southern Parkway being handled by Setraco and the contractor has reaffirmed that the project would be handed over to us in the first week of May.

“Then we went to VP’s Resident, being handled by Julius Berger and they said they have done not less than 90 per cent. That also, by the grace of God, will be handed over to us by May.

“We went to B6 and B12, Independence Avenue in Central Area, also being handled by Julius Berger, and they are quite confident that they are going to hand over the project in May,” he said.

The minister said the inspection tour took them to Wuye District Engineering Infrastructure, being handled by Arab Contractors, adding that they were 95 per cent ready and they made a commitment that it would soon be handed over.

“Then we went to N-20 Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway in Jahi District, which is being done by Gilmore. I can see the level of work and I believe that by the second week of May, God willing, they will also hand over the project.

“We are here now at Outer Southern Expressway, which is being done by CGC, and we have seen the level of work,” the minister said.

Wike said that the essence of going to project sites was to see whether the contractors were delivering the project according to design and according to contract terms.

He reiterated his promise that no project would be abandoned, adding that no project would be awarded without the money to fund it.

The minister disclosed that he would meet all the contractors on Tuesday to finalise the readiness to complete ongoing projects.

He added that he would continue the project inspection on Wednesday to see the level of preparation for handing over of the projects in May.

On why he decided to inspect the project during Easter break, the minister said: “Easter does not mean that you will not work; Easter does not mean that you will not eat.