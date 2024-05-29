ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's decisions are painful, will yield lasting benefits for Nigerians - Akpabio

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio added that Tinubu in the last year exuded ingenuity and a high level of intelligence in solving the multifarious challenges militating the nation.

Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]
Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]

Akpabio made this known in a congratulatory message to congratulate President Tinubu on the successful completion of their year in office.

“No doubt, times are hard but it is for good as the president has shown commitment and is making deliberate efforts to make life enjoyable for every Nigerian.

“Mr President, I must commend you for being a courageous and bold leader, who leads from the front and does not shy away from taking responsibility.

"In the last year, you have taken very tough decisions, some of which are painful but necessary and would soon translate into long-term benefits for the citizenry.

“Your actions and policies have clearly shown that you were prepared for leadership and have the wherewithal to transform the nation into an enclave for good governance and enduring development.”

He said that Tinubu in the last year exuded ingenuity and a high level of intelligence in solving the multifarious challenges militating the nation. He said reforms were been executed in the economic and security sector and the nation's foreign policy thrust.

I acknowledge the milestone achieved in the fight against insecurity, the removal of petroleum subsidy and the economic reforms, particularly at the Central Bank of Nigeria and other key agencies.

"The commitment to reposition the forex market, which is gradually pointing towards economic recovery and growth.

“In the educational sector, the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) and other interventions in schools at all levels stand this administration out.

“The prioritisation of staff welfare, driving towards a truly living wage and attainment of industrial harmony

“An elaborate social welfare programme and respect for the citizenry by listening to their cries in implementing some of the policies have endeared Mr President to the hearts of millions of Nigerians.

He commended Tinubu for being a courageous and bold leader, who leads from the front and does not shy away from taking responsibility.

"In the last year, you have taken very tough decisions, some of which are painful but necessary and would soon translate into long-term benefits for the citizenry.

“Your actions and policies have clearly shown that you were prepared for leadership and have the wherewithal to transform the nation into an enclave for good governance and enduring development.”

He said reforms were been executed in the economic and security sector and the nation's foreign policy thrust.

“I acknowledged the milestone achieved in the fight against insecurity, the removal of petroleum subsidy and the economic reforms, particularly at the Central Bank of Nigeria and other key agencies.

"The commitment to reposition the forex market, which is gradually pointing towards economic recovery and growth.

"The mutual understanding and cooperation that has existed between the Executive and the Legislature, he said, is also a signal that you are prepared to go places.”

He said that the National Assembly in the national interest was willing to continue to collaborate with the Executive to advance the cause of democracy and give Nigerians value for their votes.

“As you step into the second year of your tenure, I pray for continued wisdom and excellent health for you; better commitment from your team and the support and understanding of Nigerians to enable you to lead the country back to its enviable place in the comity of nations.

“On our part, the National Assembly will continue to support programmes and policies of your administration that will bring succour to the populace and make life better for the citizenry,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu's decisions are painful, will yield lasting benefits for Nigerians - Akpabio

