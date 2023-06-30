ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's govt remains loyal to traditional institution – Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice president also urged that Gov. Ahmad Aliyu, should in no any circumstance allow any misunderstanding between him and the sultan.

Shettima, who spoke in Sokoto on Friday during a Sallah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, said the present administration in the country has high regard and respect to traditional leaders in the country.

He said the special visit was directed by the president to convey his Sallah greeting and best wishes to the Sultan.

“Your Eminence, we are here to seek your blessing and greet you as loyal subjects to the traditional institution.

“We will continue to respect our tradition leaders, we are always loyal and our respect to the institution is unshakable,” he said.

“I have counselled the governor not to allow misunderstanding between him and our leader, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko as well as always regard and respect the sultan.

“This is in the best interest of running an administration that is more acceptable to the people,” Shettima said.

He added that there was the need for the Northern leaders to continue to embrace peace with one another toward facing the region’s lot of challenges.

“We are all aware of the numerous challenges in our region, ranging from insecurity and poverty, among many others.

“Therefore, we should embrace one another, join hands together in addressing our challenges for the best of the people, the region and the country in general,” he added.

The sultan appreciated the president and Shettima for the visit, while assuring them of the Sultanate Council’s commitment to support the administration to succeed.

He said the visit was a homecoming, adding, “it is highly encouraging the institution’s struggle toward providing the best for the society.”

Tinubu's govt remains loyal to traditional institution – Shettima

