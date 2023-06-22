ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu yet to approve 114% salary increase for elected politicians - RMAFC

Nurudeen Shotayo

RMAFC said it has not approved salary increments for political office holders.

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This comes following reports alleging that RMAFC has approved the increment of salaries of political office-holders, judicial and public office holders by 114 per cent.

A Federal Commissioner in RMAFC, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, had ignited the salary increment debate when she urged state Houses of Assembly to hasten efforts on amendment of relevant laws to give room for upward review of remuneration packages for public officers.

She noted that January 1, 2023, was the recommended effective date for the commencement of the implementation of the reviewed remuneration packages, adding that the move was in line with the provision of Paragraph 32(d) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Government (as amended).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanko-Ayuba said these while representing RMAFC Chairman, Muhammadu Shehu, at the presentation of reports of the reviewed remuneration package to Kebbi State governor, Dr Nasir Idris, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Birnin Kebbi.

The call by the Federal Commissioner has been generating angry reactions from many Nigerians who expressed strong disapproval for the proposed salary increase for politicians in the middle of harsh economic conditions.

Reacting to the development, the commission disowned the remarks attributed to Tanko-Ayuba, insisting that its Chairman has never made any statement regarding the timeline for the implementation.

This was disclosed by RMAFC Public Relations Officer, Christian Nwachukwu, in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwachukwu said “Not my chairman. Not my chairman. My chairman has never made any statement on it. And I have not made any statement on it. No statement from chairman, no statement from me. So, I don’t know. I heard one of the Commissioners said it. I don’t want to be quoted.

“No approval yet. There is no approval yet. I don’t know the source of that story. Everything is under the process. It has to come as a Bill for Mr President to assent.

“The President has not given assent. Until the President gives assent, you cannot take it as if it has taken effect. You know that. You are a journalist.

“I don’t want to be quoted wrongly. The President has not given assent to it. It is still under the process.” Nwachukwu stressed.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu receives proposal to raise salary of politicians, judges by 114%

Tinubu receives proposal to raise salary of politicians, judges by 114%

UK envoy explains decision to ban dependent visa for Nigerian students

UK envoy explains decision to ban dependent visa for Nigerian students

Tinubu yet to approve 114% salary increase for elected politicians - RMAFC

Tinubu yet to approve 114% salary increase for elected politicians - RMAFC

How Nigeria can profit from Japa phenomenon - Bill Gates

How Nigeria can profit from Japa phenomenon - Bill Gates

Radio station debuts in Lagos, targets family

Radio station debuts in Lagos, targets family

Oyo State dismisses fake salary structure for civil servants

Oyo State dismisses fake salary structure for civil servants

NEMA deploys experts to states to handle flood prediction

NEMA deploys experts to states to handle flood prediction

Cyber security expert tenders documents in support of Obi’s petition against Tinubu

Cyber security expert tenders documents in support of Obi’s petition against Tinubu

Sokoto Gov Aliyu appoints SSG, CoS, 5 aides

Sokoto Gov Aliyu appoints SSG, CoS, 5 aides

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership