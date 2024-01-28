Tinubu working hard to fix economy, says Faleke

Faleke (APC-Ikeja) appealed while addressing his constituents at a town hall meeting on Saturday in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the meeting was organised by the lawmaker to give an account of his stewardship as representative of the constituency at the National Assembly.

Faleke said the president was working hard to reposition the economy, assuring that the various economic reforms of the present administration would soon yield the desired results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can assure Nigerians that the president is working hard to fix the economy, and serious work is ongoing to reposition the economy in order that citizens can enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“The reformation process is not easy, and that explains why we are experiencing what we are experiencing presently. I appeal to Nigerians to be patient as things will be alright soon.

“Nigeria had wasted a lot of money on fuel subsidy, which favoured only a few. This cartel sabotaged the economy by buying subsidised fuel and selling it to neighbouring countries.

“With this newly- signed budget, which is the president’s first, things will work out fine and citizens will enjoy the economy soon,” he said.

The lawmaker assured his constituents of more empowerment programmes and projects, for their benefit in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that hundreds of constituents had benefitted from his empowerment programmes, saying he was committed to impacting lives in the constituency.

According to him, more than 300 constituents have benefitted from his various free medical programmes with many treated for problems like fibroid, glaucoma and others.

Faleke said no fewer than 1,7000 constituents had been trained and empowered on various skills and vocations, to ensure they were self-reliant.

The federal lawmaker said more empowerment programmes would be organised to impact more constituents in 2024.

Dally Adeokun, All Progressives Congress (APC) Party Chairman in Ikeja, thanked Faleke for his impactful representation, and for touching lives in the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can say categorically that the majority of our party members and residents of Ikeja have benefitted from one programme or the other, organised by our House of Representatives member, Honourable Faleke.

“We pray that God will continue to bless you and favour you in all your ways,” he said.

Chief Lateef Onikosi, a traditional leader in Ikeja, in his remarks, thanked the lawmaker for his efforts at delivering dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

Onikosi said that Faleke had done a lot for the people and urged him to continue to serve the people of the constituency well.

Mrs Selimat Adeleye, Market Leader of Onigbongbo Market, also thanked the lawmaker for supporting traders at the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleye said that many traders had benefitted from the various programmes organised by Faleke.

Tayo Aderinola, the Coordinator, the League of Former Ward Chairmen of APC in Ikeja, also thanked Faleke for all he had done for constituents.

Aderinola said that the lawmaker had empowered hundreds of Ikeja youths to be self-reliant.

Isiaka Apena, the Branch Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers in Ikeja, also thanked Faleke for empowering members with buses.

The union chairman said that the lawmaker had done a lot for the union members and the community.

ADVERTISEMENT