Tinubu will surprise Nigerians with positive programmes – APC Chairman

Ojelabi gave the assurance at the Inauguration Thanksgiving organised by Rep. Kafilat Ogbara (APC -Kosofe) to appreciate her constituents in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogbara is one of the 360 members of the House of Representatives that was inaugurated on June 13.

Ojelabi said the ruling party led by Tinubu would not disappoint Nigerians in making life comfortable for all and sundry in the country, through good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy.

He said: “We believe that to whom much is given, much is expected especially since life itself exists on reciprocity. For our party, it will always be forward ever and backward never.

“The President has the experience required to serve this country well and good, having transformed Lagos State when he was the governor for two terms.

“So we believe that the President will also deploy the acquired experience and dissipate his energies toward serving Nigerians better in the next four years. That is our covenant with Nigerians.

“I want to urge Nigerians to be law abiding citizens in all your endeavours for peace and tranquility to continue to reign in all the states and the FCT.”

The state chairman noted that the recent removal of subsidy and his plans to provide palliatives to Nigerians was an evidence that the President was ready to bring development to the country.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the President and the country so that he could take the country to greater heights.

Ojelabi advised the female lawmaker on quality representation for her constituents at the National Assembly.

He also appealed to her to promote the policy thrust and developmental drive of President Bola Tinubu through her representation.

Earlier in her speech, Ogbara pledged to contribute positively to legislation at the green chamber.

She also assured her constituents of pursuing people oriented laws that would have direct bearing on their lives and other Nigerians.

“I promise to better the lives of my constituents through timely empowerment and quality engagement with the people at the grassroots level.

"I will mortgage a large chunk of my time to addressing societal challenges frontally troubling Kosofe Federal Constituency,” Ogbara said.

She said the reception was a follow-up to the 10th national assembly inauguration in Abuja to give the constituents a sense of belonging.

Speaking, the Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government, Moyosore Ogunlewe urged the lawmaker do her best to initiate people oriented programmes that would positively touch the lives of her constituents.