Tinubu will rewrite Nigeria’s history for good - SGF Akume

Akume made the appeal on Friday at a Public Lecture/Special Juma’at Prayer, being part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary in Abuja.

He said that the President was on the path of rewriting the country’s history with the implementation of his renewed hope agenda, with a focus on economic transformation.

According to him, the nation’s economy is fragile and the government being new is a difficult thing to perform miracles to rebuild it.

Reflecting on the journey of the country so far from 1960 till date, Akume recalled that Nigeria had passed through severe challenges, adding that Tinubu’s government had plans to revive the country.

“To be honest, our economy is very fragile now, what is being put in place is intended to revamp, to reactivate the nation’s economy.

“We need to be tolerant, we need to make even more sacrifices for a better tomorrow, and if we don’t sacrifice today, tomorrow may never come.

“I want to say frankly that our better, golden days are still ahead,” he said.

He said it was the responsibility of every citizen to continue to build on what the four fathers of Nigeria had done to achieve the needed goals.

SGF also used the occasion to appeal to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress to always embrace dialogue with the government, saying the administration was new to call for a strike, hence the need to give it time.

Meanwhile, Prof. Luqman Zakariyah, Guest Speaker, who spoke on, ‘Renewed hope in the face of socio-economic challenge in Nigeria: Islamic Model’, highlighted five principles in which Tinubu’s government could achieve the set goals.

“If President Bola Tinubu wants to actualise the renewed hope, these key principles of sincerity, passion for perfection, law enforcement, selflessness and spirituality are needed to include in his agenda.”

Zakariyah, however, placed emphasis on sincerity and spirituality for the new government to reactivate Nigerians’ hope of good governance as expected of leaders by the Almighty Allah even in his instructions to those in authority.