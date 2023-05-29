Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege said this in a congratulatory message to Tinubu on his swearing in as President of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

The message was signed by Omo-Agege’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga.

He said he was upbeat that Tinubu would surpass the achievements of his predecessors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omo-Agege stressed that there was need to have the right leadership that would continue with the transformational legacy of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He solicited the support of Nigerians for the new administration.

He said: “Given your progressive antecedents as one of the leaders of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Senator of the Federal Republic, Governor of Nigeria’s most cosmopolitan state, Lagos, and eventually, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you left no one in doubt that you were destined and pragmatically prepared for leadership.

“Without question, these positions and various challenges have prepared you for this current national assignment.