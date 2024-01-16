We won't rest until we stamp you out - Tinubu vows to deal with bandits

He gave the assurance in Abuja at the unavailing of books entitled: ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).

The book was written by Femi Adesina, who served as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former president, Muhammad Buhari.

Tinubu said his administration would not rest until `every agent of darkness` was rooted out of the country.

“My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping gangs.

“We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out,” Tinubu said.

He thanked Adesina for using his memoirs to reveal the challenging eight years of Buhari administration and how he steered the ship of state.

He recalled that Buhari assumed office at a very difficult period of our national life when the economy was spiralling into recession and Boko Haram had taken over some territories in North-East.

“At a point, it appeared that even Abuja, the seat of government would fall into the hands of Boko Haram with the bombing of the United Nations (UN) Building, Banex Plaza, Nyanya and other locations.

“We cannot easily forget how our armed forces battled the Boko Haram terrorists under the leadership of Buhari to reclaim our territory and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad where they no longer pose an existential threat to our sovereignty.

“I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished“, Tinubu said.

He said despite what Adesina recorded in his books as Buhari’s achievements history would also be kind to him as a leader who promoted local production of goods to grow our economy.

“It will be said glowingly of President Buhari that his eight turbulent years, marked by an acute shortage of revenue, the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the global economy for almost two years.

“His administration embarked on the most ambitious infrastructural renewal for the country.

“Buhari gave us the second Niger Bridge, he revamped the Lagos-Ibadan expressway among others,” Tinubu said.

He also said Buhari completed Abuja-Kaduna rail line and Lekki Seaport as well as build brand-new airports among many other landmark projects.

He said whatever unresolved challenges faced by Buhari in his eight years, his administration would endeavour to resolve them.

“As I said during the campaigns, I inherited all his assets and liabilities.

“Our administration will continue to work from where President Buhari stopped, to make our country better, create a vibrant economy and secure the environment to bring more prosperity to our people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State, was the occasion’s chairman, while the co-chairman was Gen. I.B.M Haruna, among other dignitaries.

A royal delegation from Saudi Arabia led by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Faisal Al Saud also attended, while Alhaji Mohammed Indim, Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, was the chief launcher.