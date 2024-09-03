ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu vows to complete Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano railway project

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hegen informed the President that CRCC had been involved in Nigeria for 43 years, implementing over 300 projects and training over 100,000 local workers.

President Tinubu and members of his delegation (right) and Chinese officials and investors in Beijing.
President Tinubu and members of his delegation (right) and Chinese officials and investors in Beijing.

Recommended articles

Tinubu said this during a visit to the headquarters of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) in Beijing, his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement.

The President acknowledged the role of the company as a reliable partner in Nigeria’s infrastructure development programme, and commended its ongoing railway projects in Nigeria.

“It is equally very important that we give assurances to the Nigerian people across our local communities that the Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano railway segments will be completed and done to the satisfaction of Nigeria and West Africa at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will support your investment in solid minerals and other ventures in Nigeria. I am here to assure you that Nigeria is ready to do business with you,” the President assured Mr Dai Hegen, the Chairman of CRCC.

Hegen informed the President that CRCC had been involved in Nigeria for 43 years, implementing over 300 projects and training over 100,000 local workers.

“The Abuja-Kaduna Railway and Lagos-Ibadan Railway have transported approximately 9 million passengers and 180 tonnes of cargo. The Lagos Blue Line has transported over 1.6 million passengers,” Hegen said.

Similarly, President Tinubu visited Huawei Technologies’ Beijing Research Centre, where the company announced the launch of DigiTruck, a mobile ICT classroom aimed at enhancing digital literacy in underserved Nigerian communities.

During the President’s meeting with Huawei’s leadership, led by Mr Liang Hua, Chairman of the Board of Directors, the company said the initiative would operate in 10 states annually, training at least 3,000 students each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

His acknowledged the ongoing efforts by Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to train 3 million technical talents (3MTT).

Hua said the 3MTT programme was targeted at equipping the country’s young population with the skills necessary for present and future economic opportunities.

Hua lauded President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for identifying digital technology as a critical driver of economic growth.

He said Huawei was prepared to offer its ICT expertise and partner the Nigerian government to support the country in achieving its policy objectives and further its digital, intelligent, and low-carbon development.

Chris Lu, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Nigeria, expressed support for Nigeria’s National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), an initiative that sorts to position Nigeria as a hub for talent outsourcing in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

We hope to continuously develop the NOC and expand its capacity so that it can meet the requirements of more African markets, thus facilitating more Nigerian technology talents in serving more overseas’ markets and helping to achieve the goal of NATEP,” Lu said.

President Tinubu and his delegation were introduced to Huawei’s latest innovations in e-government, smart education, smart grid, and solar power, demonstrating their potential to enhance public services, digital governance, and Nigeria’s inclusive development agenda.

The company also plan to establish a joint PV test lab with Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu vows to complete Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano railway project

Tinubu vows to complete Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano railway project

PHOTOS: Matawalle, CDS Musa arrive in Sokoto to rally troops against bandits

PHOTOS: Matawalle, CDS Musa arrive in Sokoto to rally troops against bandits

Tinubu urged to intervene in minister's controversial sack of Enugu medical boss

Tinubu urged to intervene in minister's controversial sack of Enugu medical boss

FCT traders, commuters lament fuel price hike will increase food costs

FCT traders, commuters lament fuel price hike will increase food costs

Marketers decry potential monopoly as Dangote clears NNPC sole buyer of fuel

Marketers decry potential monopoly as Dangote clears NNPC sole buyer of fuel

Dangote’s Refinery has liberated Nigeria from economic slavery - Otedola

Dangote’s Refinery has liberated Nigeria from economic slavery - Otedola

Nigerian graduate who failed WAEC 17 times urges Govt to review exam age policy

Nigerian graduate who failed WAEC 17 times urges Govt to review exam age policy

FG to cancel taxes on food items, rents, others

FG to cancel taxes on food items, rents, others

5 children arrested for suspected murder of 80-year-old man at UK park

5 children arrested for suspected murder of 80-year-old man at UK park

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Commission dismisses 3 officers, demotes 1 for alleged misconduct in Niger [Daily Asset Online]

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience

Atiku Abubakar has continued to critique the economic and socio-political policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [George Osodi/Getty Images and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook]

Atiku berates Tinubu for banning U-18 candidates from writing WAEC, NECO exams

NCC announces final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, alerts network operators [ThisNigeria]

NCC announces final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, alerts network operators

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers