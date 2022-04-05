Tinubu visits el-Rufai, donates N50m to victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Tinubu announced the donation when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, and to commiserate with the Kaduna State Government.

The 2023 presidential aspirant was received by Governor el-Rufai and Senators representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, and Kaduna North, Suleiman Abdu-Kwari, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, in Kaduna, the state capital.

Alongside the former Lagos State governor was a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Tinubu acknowledged that the train attack was a national disaster that demanded everyone’s attention.