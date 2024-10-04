Tinubu upgrades Speaker Abbas' national honour to GCON after pressure from Reps

In his 64th Independence Anniversary Speech on October 1, the President conferred the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the speaker and the deputy senate president.

This led to a debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, calling on the President to confer a higher honour on the Speaker.

“President Tinubu was persuaded by the House of Representatives position and has decided to remedy the historical error and oversight.

“Thus, he has decided to upgrade the Speaker to GCON from CFR, in accordance with the National Order of Precedence,” Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.