Tinubu unveils CNG buses, vows to satisfy Nigerians' demands on transportation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said he noted the yearnings of many ordinary Nigerians on transportation, and thanked INNOSON Motors and others who were committed to changing the narrative on transportation.

President Bola Tinubu unveils CNG buses in Abuja on Monday, August 12, 2024.
President Bola Tinubu unveils CNG buses in Abuja on Monday, August 12, 2024.

The President made the remark while inaugurating 30 hybrid CNG buses donated by Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) to the Federal Government on Monday in Abuja.

“It is a great joy for me to receive these buses on behalf of the government as they represent a significant innovation to the transportation system.

“Utilising natural gas to power our transportation industry is the next way to go.

“With our gas, if we work harder, to be productive and innovative, utilising CNG vehicles is an economic necessity that we should embrace,” he said.

The President said he noted the yearnings of many ordinary Nigerians on transportation, and thanked INNOSON Motors and others who were committed to changing the narrative in the country’s transportation industry.

If we can enhance our energy competitiveness and bring about transformative changes like this, we will definitely be able to achieve the prosperity that we are working hard to accomplish for our people.

“Countries like India have mandated the use of CNG for commercial vehicles since 2004 and in Nigeria, commercial vehicles make up about 80% of our petrol demand costing us trillions of Naira each month.

“The solution is here. We have it, we will work on it. We promise you, definitely, things will get better, and prosperity will be achieved,” he said.

Mrs Winifred Akpani, Chairman, DAPPMAN, said the hybrid buses were designed, manufactured, and delivered by INNOSON Motors, a Nigerian company based in Nnewi.

“These are hybrid buses that will run on CNG. Each of these buses is capable of transporting 100 people and they also have alternative use of diesel.

“They are hybrid buses and we are very happy today that we are able to present this first batch. And we continue to assure this government of our full support as marketers.

“We will continue to go the extra mile to ease the problems of all of us not just the downtrodden but everybody,” she said.

She said DAPPMAN had made provision to train two drivers for each of the buses at the facility where the buses were manufactured.

“We request that whoever gets the buses at the end should contact DAPPMAN so that we can arrange for the training, because we think is very important that these buses are properly handled for durability.

“We are very sure that this will contribute to bringing down transportation costs, and we know that if transportation costs come down, food and many other things will follow.

“So, on behalf of DAPPMAN, we are very happy to present this set of buses to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” said Akpani.

News Agency Of Nigeria

