Tinubu travels out for lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, vacation in France

Tinubu was rumoured to have been flown out of the country on Tuesday night for medical attention in Europe.

Tunde Rahman, his Media Aide said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that the President-elect left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos enroute to Europe on Tuesday night.

“The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London.

“Preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan fasting that begins Thursday.

“While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme,” Rahman said.

He cautioned media organisations against publishing rumours, fake news and unsubstantiated claims, urging them to always seek clarifications from the Tinubu’s media office before publishing.

Rahman said the President-elect had directed that all his senior aides and campaign staff to go for a short rest.

