The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NSA also quoted the president as advising all security agencies to work towards achieving one single purpose.

President Bola Tinubu meets with security chiefs in Aso Rock. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu meets with security chiefs in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President gave the directive on Thursday when he met with security chiefs at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Chief of defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, pledged to carry out the president’s directive to the later.

He added that the security chiefs briefed the president on the security situation across the country and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting went very well. What we did was to give the President and Commander-in-Chief the security situation across the country and even beyond our borders.

”We told him what the current situation is and we also got a mandate from him as to how he wants the security disposition across the country to be."

On whether they intend to change their strategies, General Irabor answered in the affirmative.

Change is constant, so all strategies that we have applied hitherto, we will realign and reinvent them to be able to meet the expectations of the moment and that is precisely what we will be doing,” he said.

Also addressing the correspondents, the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno stated that the president appreciated the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and other security agencies, toward securing the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: First and foremost, he appreciated the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies and the wider paramilitary agencies for the work they have been doing in the past couple of years – their sacrifice, their loyalty.

”He also paid tribute to those who died in defending this country, from the great big menace of terrorism, insurgency banditry, oil theft, sea robbery and piracy.

“The President has made it very clear that he’s determined to build on whatever gains have been made and to reverse misfortunes and turn the tide in our favour.

”As far as he’s concerned, this country should not be on its knees struggling, while other countries are walking and achieving greater heights.

”The President has revealed that in moving this country forward, he needs the security agencies to redouble their efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

”He also pointed out that his own philosophy is one of contemporary security measures dealing with the requirements of the time.

”He has made it very clear that he will not accept a situation in which our fortunes keep declining.”

The NSA also quoted the president as advising all security agencies to work towards achieving one single purpose.

”Working at cross purposes and colliding with each other is not something that he will condone.

”He has made it very, very clear that all the security agencies must comply with the demands of coordination, with the demands of frequent consultations and also timely reports which must be acted on.

ADVERTISEMENT

”He is going to embark on a lot of reforms in terms of our security architecture, he is going to take a closer look at our misfortunes in the maritime domain, focusing particularly on the issues of oil theft that is not going to tolerate,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma on Governors’ Forum leadership

Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma on Governors’ Forum leadership

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect

US based lawyer says politicians not to blame for fuel subsidy hardship

US based lawyer says politicians not to blame for fuel subsidy hardship

Tribunal criticises Labour Party, Obi, for lack of preparedness

Tribunal criticises Labour Party, Obi, for lack of preparedness

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others