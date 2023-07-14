Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu, who will be accompanied by senior government officials, is expected to return to the country at the end of the meeting.

Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday. [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday. [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, in Abuja on Friday.

The meeting will also be for the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member States.

As the Chairperson of ECOWAS, Tinubu will join other Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President will also present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS.

He will highlight actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security and stability.

The 5th MYCM, which is convening under the AU’s theme for 2023 “Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation”, will bring together the Bureau of the AU Assembly.

The bureau comprises the Heads of State and Government from Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, and Senegal, as well as the leaders of the eight RECs.

These regional economic communities include ECOWAS chaired by Nigeria, the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Community of Sahel–Saharan States (CEN SAD), the Arab Maghreb Union (UMA), and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

The meeting will also involve the African Union Commission and the RMs.

Tinubu, who will be accompanied by senior government officials, is expected to return to the country at the end of the meeting.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sit-at-home cost Southeast ₦4trn, Deputy Speaker laments

Sit-at-home cost Southeast ₦4trn, Deputy Speaker laments

Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday

Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday

2 inmates in Anambra bag PGD, B.Sc respectively from NOUN

2 inmates in Anambra bag PGD, B.Sc respectively from NOUN

Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media

Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media

Akeredolu will resume soon, says APC National Secretary

Akeredolu will resume soon, says APC National Secretary

Tribunal refuses to grant Labour Party application to bring BVAS to court

Tribunal refuses to grant Labour Party application to bring BVAS to court

289 teenagers died crossing Mediterranean Sea in 6 months – UNICEF

289 teenagers died crossing Mediterranean Sea in 6 months – UNICEF

itel S23 Super Smooth Concert takes Nigerian campuses by storm with music & talent

itel S23 Super Smooth Concert takes Nigerian campuses by storm with music & talent

Ambode visits Tinubu in Aso Rock amid rumoured ministerial lobby

Ambode visits Tinubu in Aso Rock amid rumoured ministerial lobby

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel