Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday

This is contained in a statement by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, in Abuja on Friday.

The meeting will also be for the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member States.

As the Chairperson of ECOWAS, Tinubu will join other Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President will also present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS.

He will highlight actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security and stability.

The 5th MYCM, which is convening under the AU’s theme for 2023 “Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation”, will bring together the Bureau of the AU Assembly.

The bureau comprises the Heads of State and Government from Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, and Senegal, as well as the leaders of the eight RECs.

These regional economic communities include ECOWAS chaired by Nigeria, the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Community of Sahel–Saharan States (CEN SAD), the Arab Maghreb Union (UMA), and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

The meeting will also involve the African Union Commission and the RMs.