Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bago remodeled the airport hitherto closed due to the cut off runway, it now has a fully furnished Domestic Terminal.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

The airport is renamed as Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna by Gov. Umar Bago of Niger on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airport was first inaugurated by former military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida on June 20, 1990.

NAN reports that about 2,000 hectares will be used for the agro-processing zone project; 1,000 hectare for drip irrigation and green houses and 1,000 hectare for processing of dairy products.

Niger State sells an average of half a million cattle to Nigerians and people outside Nigeria daily.

“We don’t need to transport these cattle by road. You can take the meat that is frozen from the airport to anywhere and it will create employment, enhance value chain.

“We are constructing about 140 kilometres of water irrigation channels to this place from Shiroro dam. This project is an ambitious 50-year programme, but the first phase will be finished in the next few years.

“We are bringing in 80 megawatts of power to this airport,” Bago said.

During the visit, Tinubu is expected to meet with the two former Heads of State Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

