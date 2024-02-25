Tinubu to inaugurate Aba power plant, 3 roads constructed by Otti on Monday

The President is billed to unveil the Geometric Power Plant, based in Aba, the state capital.

Also, he will commission another set of three roads rehabilitated by the administration of Governor Alex Otti. The roads are: Omoba, Jubilee and Queens Streets, all located in Aba.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Kanu noted that the exercise will represent Tinubu's first commissioning of a road constructed by an incumbent Governor in Nigeria.

He assured residents that the power plant would provide an uninterrupted power supply to Aba and its environs.

“Unarguably, this is Mr President’s first commissioning of a road constructed by the current set of Governors in Nigeria. It equally marks the 9th road being commissioned in Aba since Dr Alex Otti took over the reign of power in the state eight months ago.

“This exercise is in addition to the commissioning of the Geometric Power Plant in Aba on Monday, February 26th by Mr. President; a power plant that will provide uninterrupted power supply to Aba and its environs.”

The commissioner urged Abia residents to “troop out en masse to witness the epoch-making events.”

Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Governor Otti has embarked on road rehabilitation in strategic locations in the state to boost economic activities and ease of movement.