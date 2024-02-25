ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu to inaugurate Aba power plant, 3 roads constructed by Otti on Monday

Nurudeen Shotayo

The event will be Tinubu's first commissioning of a road constructed by an incumbent Governor in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu receives in audience the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, at his Lagos residence. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu receives in audience the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, at his Lagos residence. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President is billed to unveil the Geometric Power Plant, based in Aba, the state capital.

Also, he will commission another set of three roads rehabilitated by the administration of Governor Alex Otti. The roads are: Omoba, Jubilee and Queens Streets, all located in Aba.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanu noted that the exercise will represent Tinubu's first commissioning of a road constructed by an incumbent Governor in Nigeria.

He assured residents that the power plant would provide an uninterrupted power supply to Aba and its environs.

“Unarguably, this is Mr President’s first commissioning of a road constructed by the current set of Governors in Nigeria. It equally marks the 9th road being commissioned in Aba since Dr Alex Otti took over the reign of power in the state eight months ago.

“This exercise is in addition to the commissioning of the Geometric Power Plant in Aba on Monday, February 26th by Mr. President; a power plant that will provide uninterrupted power supply to Aba and its environs.

The commissioner urged Abia residents to “troop out en masse to witness the epoch-making events.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Governor Otti has embarked on road rehabilitation in strategic locations in the state to boost economic activities and ease of movement.

For his part, President Tinubu, in October 2023, approved repairs of over 260 roads in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria agrees to restore electricity supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria agrees to restore electricity supply to Niger Republic

Tinubu to inaugurate Aba power plant, 3 roads constructed by Otti on Monday

Tinubu to inaugurate Aba power plant, 3 roads constructed by Otti on Monday

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

​Why we lifted sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso - ECOWAS

​Why we lifted sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso - ECOWAS

Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe

Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe

Akpabio assures Navy of senate's support in fight against crude oil theft

Akpabio assures Navy of senate's support in fight against crude oil theft

CAN demands arrest, trial of Muslim cleric who called for killing of Remi Tinubu

CAN demands arrest, trial of Muslim cleric who called for killing of Remi Tinubu

Judiciary is the best arm of government in Nigeria, Former Attorney-General

Judiciary is the best arm of government in Nigeria, Former Attorney-General

It's crucial for Nigerians to return home after schooling abroad - Makinde

It's crucial for Nigerians to return home after schooling abroad - Makinde

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers place cones on the Third Mainland Bridge (Pulse)

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

APC chieftain asks Tinubu to set up task force to monitor grains distribution

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi [DailyPostNG]

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi

Hardship: Atiku knocks Tinubu over 'hurriedly put together' forex policy

I have better ideas - Atiku knocks Tinubu over hurriedly put together forex policy