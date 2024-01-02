Tinubu budgets ₦100 billion to feed Nigerian schoolchildren in 2024

In a statement by Olumobi Adewale, from the office of the SSA, in Abuja on Tuesday, Adeniji said the ₦100 billion allocation clearly showed the empathy the president had for children of the poor in the country.

The statement reads, "The ₦28.7 trillion 2024 budget signed into law by President Bola Tinubu is one of empathy and compassion as far as the ₦100 billion allocated for school feeding programme is concerned.

"It clearly demonstrates Mr President's unwavering dedication to the wellbeing and upliftment of the Nigerian people."

She also commended the energy, strength, capacity, empathy and compassion that the president had consistently demonstrated in leading Nigeria.

"I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Mr President for his visionary decision to reintroduce the School Feeding Programme (SFP). This will play a crucial role in removing children from the streets and enhancing the socioeconomic activities of the host communities where these schools are situated.

"Additionally, the substantial allocation of funds in the 2024 budget reflects the importance placed on this initiative," she said.