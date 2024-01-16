ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu thanks Buhari for not interfering in his government

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu said since Buhari handed over power to him, he has not interfered in his government.

President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. [Channels TV]
Tinubu praised his predecessor on Tuesday, January 15, 2024, while speaking in Abuja at the venue of the launch of a book authored by an ex-presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

The book titled ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015–2023)” was reviewed by Shola Oshunkeye, a former CNN Journalist of the Year.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said since Buhari handed over power to him in May 2023, he has not interfered in his government.

He said, “After handing over, you (Buhari) said, ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. I won’t intrude in whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere. I won’t breathe down on your throat.

“We’ve partnered to make democracy flourish in Nigeria, thank you.”

“Except when I call him (on the phone) to say, ‘Are you living, are you going to the farm?’, you don’t hear from him (Buhari) either to nominate or intrude in the cabinet or complain about issues. Thank you for being who you are.”

Tinubu also reiterated his commitment to resolving the challenges that remained unresolved during Buhari’s administration.

He said though Buhari served the country during a critical time, the former president served with dedication and uncommon zeal.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

