Following the death of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, and his close aides have had their samples taken for coronavirus test.

Officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reportedly took Tinubu’s samples and that of the deceased before he was buried on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Raheem was said to have died of complications arising from diabetes and high blood pressure in Lagos, on Friday and was buried in accordance with Islamic burial rites same day.

According to TheCable, the results of the samples taken from the politician and his personal aides are being expected on Monday, April, 27, 2020.

Tinubu’s Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, confirmed the development saying the action was not an indication that the late CSO died from coronavirus related sickness.

He said, “It was just a precaution; just to be on the safer side. It has not been established whatsoever that our Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, died from COVID-19. He was battling against diabetes and high blood pressure.

“We think he may have died from complications arising from this medical condition. But we are not the experts in this aspect. Thankfully, before he was buried, samples were taken from his body for COVID-19 test.

“We are still awaiting the results. And as a precaution all of us have taken the tests and we are awaiting the results as well.

“This is the way it should be. No one should take chances with this pandemic. Coronavirus is real. And it is not a death sentence.”

However, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, Tinubu in his tribute to his late CSO described him as a good and decent man.

He said, “A good and decent man has gone. My Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, has passed and his death cuts severely.

“Lateef reported for work on Monday. Feeling a bit under the weather, he went home to rest. We spoke on Wednesday on the phone. He was in fine spirits and was looking forward to resuming work.”

Tinubu said he met the the late police officer in 1999, when he was posted to him as a security detail for Lagos State governorship election.