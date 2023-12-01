ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu targets 1 million jobs through National Talent Export Programme

Ima Elijah

date 2023-12-01

President Tinubu [The Cable]

The announcement was made by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, during the closing ceremony of NATEP 2023 in Abuja on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Minister Uzoka-Anite revealed that the government has already taken significant steps towards achieving this goal within a four-year timeframe.

One of the key initiatives highlighted is the National Artisan Registration and Development Programme (NARDEP).

The program is designed to equip artisans with essential technical and vocational skills while ensuring certification in line with global best practices. Furthermore, NARDEP seeks to facilitate the placement of artisan learners in internship programs with industry partners.

"Through NARDEP, we aim to drive the realization of the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), which is projected to generate one million service export jobs over the next five years.

"This initiative is expected to not only increase foreign exchange earnings and revenue for Nigeria but also stimulate the growth of ancillary industries and support services while enhancing skills development," stated Minister Uzoka-Anite.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

