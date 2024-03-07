ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu suspends REA MD, management team over alleged ₦1.2bn fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman said Tinubu charged all appointees to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times]
President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors of the agency.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this followed a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the agency.

The President also approved the appointment of Abba Abubakar Aliyu as the new Managing Director/CEO of the agency in acting capacity with immediate effect.

The new appointees of the agency are: Ayoade Gboyega as Executive Director, Corporate Services and Umar Abdullahi Umar as Executive Director, Technical Services.

Others are, Doris Uboh as Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), and Olufemi Akinyelure as Head of the Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project.

Ngelale said the suspended officials, alongside the former managing director, are Olaniyi Alaba Netufo, Executive Director, Corporate Services; Barka Sajou, Executive Director, Technical Services and Sa’adatu Balgore, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund.

Ngelale said the President has ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the suspended officials in an alleged fraudulent mis-expenditure, amounting to over ₦1.2 billion over the past two years.

He added that some of the funds had already been recovered by the anti-graft agencies.

He also reiterated his determination to elevate the yearnings of Nigerians for good governance and qualitative service delivery above the narrow interests of individuals entrusted to provide critical services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

