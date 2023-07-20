ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu supporters protest in support of fuel subsidy removal in Abuja

Bayo Wahab

The group said the President has already announced a number of palliatives to cushion the effects of the increase in the price of fuel.

Pro-Tinubu-protesters in Abuja protesting in support of fuel subsidy removal. [Punch]
The protesters said they decided to hit the street to show solidarity with President Bola Tinubu, adding that the President made the right decision on subsidy removal, ThePunch reports.

It would be recalled that during his inaugural speech on May 29, the President declared that fuel subsidy had gone with the administration of his predecessor.

Consequently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and other oil marketers on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, raised the price of petrol from about N537/litre to between N617 and N630/litre.

Reacting to the development, the convener of Stand Up Nigeria, Sunday Attah, who led the pro-Tinubu protesters said the President has done the right thing.

“The announcement on the 29th May 2023, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the subsidy on fuel has been removed has come with mixed feelings.

“While some have hailed it as apt and timely others have expressed reservation that it may cause further hardship on the citizenry.

“You will recall that the President anchored the policy on the fact that there was no provision for subsidy payment in the 2023 budget hence cannot be sustained.” he said.

He said there are suspicions that the proceeds made from subsidy removal would be embezzled, he maintained that “President Tinubu has shown that he has the integrity to use the funds for the development of the country.”

He added that the President has already announced a number of palliatives to cushion the effects of the increase in the price of fuel.

