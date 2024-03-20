National Assembly has passed student loan bill
The bill scaled through the first, second and third readings in the Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
The Senate resolution followed the consideration of the report of its committee on tertiary institutions and TETFUND.
Details later…
