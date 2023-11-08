Tinubu signs ₦2.17trn supplementary budget into law
President Tinubu signed the budget in the presence of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and others.
President Tinubu was said to have signed the budget in the presence of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas at his office in the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
According to ThisDay, other officials present during the signing of the budget include the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola; and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zach Adedeji.
The Senate and the House of Representatives had on Thursday, November 2, 2023, passed the ₦2.17trn 2023 supplementary appropriation bill after a third reading.
Details later...
