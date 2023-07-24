Tinubu, Shettima to unveil 2 books at Senator Bamidele's 60th birthday

This is contained in a statement released by Bamidele’s Media Office in Abuja on Sunday, indicating that the event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.

The statement added that the two- term senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District (APC) who personally wrote the books in two volumes would clock 60 on July 29.

According to the statement the books are titled: “Leadership Through Communication” (Volumes 1 & 2).

“This is in his erudite efforts to dissect the social, political and economic events which gave birth to the current Fourth Republic in retrospect to independence era.

“Among other things, the first volume of the book comes in 406 pages and 14 chapters.

“It addresses how to actualise development at grassroots through information and strategy, advocating rights of the poor in the society, ending want in the midst of plenty and maintaining integrity in public office.

“This volume also talks about Lagos Mega City and global economic meltdown, government and media relations in Lagos.

“This is where the Senate Leader cut his teeth in politics under the able tutorship of President Bola Tinubu then as Governor of Lagos.

“It is on record that Bamidele served in various capacities which include two-term commissioner, Special Adviser and Special Assistant in government of Lagos.

“Lagos is proudly regarded as one of the largest economies on the continent and the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.”

“In a foreword written by Prof. Adeyemi Isumonah of Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan; he said “Bamidele’s book is an overview of major processes of leadership and development with a pointed message for major stakeholders in society”.

The statement further indicates that the second volume of the book highlights issues around Nigeria’s democracy, terrorism and security challenges, the place of law and order.

It also highlights restoring public confidence in the justice system, road to self-awareness for the Nigerian youth and the anti-graft fight of Buhari’s administration are given robust engagements.

The statement added that, “On terrorism, Bamidele recommends that “It is important for the security services to review the existing security architecture that privileges protection for persons with power to the exclusion of the majority of the people.”

It also said that the foreword to the 2nd volume with 305 pages and 10 chapters was written by Nigeria’s foremost playwright and pace-setting arts journalist, Ben Tomoloju, who described the book as “… predominantly the testament of a rights crusader.”

According to the statement, the book presentation scheduled to take place at the Yar’adua Center, Abuja is one of the series of events lined up for the birthday anniversary.

It said that Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos would be Guest Lecturer.