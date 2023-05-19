The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

SGF confident nothing will stop May 29 inauguration of Tinubu as president

News Agency Of Nigeria

The May 29 presidential inauguration will be the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu (right) and Kashim Shettima (left) will be sworn in as Nigeria's president and vice president, respectively, on May 29 [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Bola Tinubu (right) and Kashim Shettima (left) will be sworn in as Nigeria's president and vice president, respectively, on May 29 [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Recommended articles

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this when he addressed a world news conference to kick-start the inauguration activities on Thursday in Abuja.

Mustapha, also the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), said the ongoing litigation of the presidential election tribunal will not affect the swearing-in of the president-elect and the vice-president-elect.

"Without any fear of contradiction, there will be an inauguration on May 29. This is not the first time, during the election of former President Shehu Shagari there was litigation but the country went ahead with the inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Also, during the election of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, there was litigation but we continued with the swearing-in.

"It was only former President Goodluck Jonathan that did not take the route of litigation.

"So, as long as the Lord tarries there will be inauguration," he said.

The PTC chairman said the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act made adequate provisions on how to go about litigations arising from elections.

On attendance of Heads of Government, Mustapha said a good number of them had indicated an interest in attending the inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he did not mention those who had been confirmed to attend, citing security reasons.

"Diplomatic privileges will not allow us to announce the number of presidents or who is coming because of the precarious times we are in today.

"However, there is enthusiasm and eagerness to come and support Nigeria to sustain it’s democracy.

"So we have a responsibility to get it right," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the May 29 presidential inauguration will be the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day will also usher in the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu swears in 8 permanent secretaries

Sanwo-Olu swears in 8 permanent secretaries

FAAC shares ₦655.9 billion among FG, states, LGs for April

FAAC shares ₦655.9 billion among FG, states, LGs for April

BREAKING: Conjoined Nigerian twins successfuly separated in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING: Conjoined Nigerian twins successfuly separated in Saudi Arabia

SGF confident nothing will stop May 29 inauguration of Tinubu as president

SGF confident nothing will stop May 29 inauguration of Tinubu as president

Dont ally with Kwankwaso, Tinubu is warned

Dont ally with Kwankwaso, Tinubu is warned

Presidential inauguration: NSA assures of adequate security

Presidential inauguration: NSA assures of adequate security

Abure, other suspended Labour Party leaders back in office

Abure, other suspended Labour Party leaders back in office

Avoid travelling to Anambra, UK warns citizens after US convoy attack

Avoid travelling to Anambra, UK warns citizens after US convoy attack

Montgomery replaces Laing as British High Commissioner to Nigeria

Montgomery replaces Laing as British High Commissioner to Nigeria

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu