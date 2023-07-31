President Tinubu will address the nation tonight on NTA

This was announced in a press release issued by Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy.

The purpose of the address has not been explicitly stated in the statement, leaving the nation speculating on what critical issues the President will be addressing. However, the timing of the broadcast coincides with a period of mounting hardships and nationwide discontent following the controversial removal of fuel subsidy.

The removal of fuel subsidy has triggered a surge in the price of petrol, resulting in a cascading effect on the overall cost of goods and services across the country. The situation has left the masses grappling with economic challenges and raising concerns about the government's policies.

ADVERTISEMENT