ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval for another $7.8bn, €100m loans

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said the projects and programmes in the plan were selected based on technical economic evaluation and their expected contribution to the social economic development of the country.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Tinubu in the letter said the past administration had approved the 2022-2024 borrowing plan at the Federal Executive Council on May 15.

He said: “Following the removal of fuel subsidy and its impact on the economy in the country, Africa Development Bank (AFDB)and World Bank Group have indicated interest in assisting the country in mitigating the economic shocks, and its recent reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the AFDB will assist the country with the sum of One billion dollars, the World Bank will give two billion dollars in addition to the Federal Executive Council approved 2023-2024 external borrowing plan.”

Tinubu said the projects are due to be utilised with the fund cut across all sectors with specific emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment generation and financial management reforms.

He said that the projects and programmes in the plan were selected based on technical economic evaluation and their expected contribution to the social economic development of the country.

He listed the areas to include employment generation, skills acquisition, supporting the emergence of more entrepreneurs, poverty reduction and food security to improve the livelihood of an average Nigerian.

He said the projects and programs would be implemented in all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of the economic realities, facing the country, it has become imperative that the country resort to prudent external borrowing, to breach the financing gap which will be applied to key infrastructure projects including power, railway, and health amongst others, given the nature of these facilities.

” In a quest to bring the country to normalcy, it has become exigent to request the senate consideration and approval of the 2022 -2024 external borrowing plan to enable the government to deliver its responsibility to Nigerians through expeditious disbursement and efficient project implementation”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists

Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

Reps issues 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to submit report on ₦100bn COVID-19 funds

Reps issues 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to submit report on ₦100bn COVID-19 funds

Shettima seeks US govt’s assistance on Tinubu's food security agenda

Shettima seeks US govt’s assistance on Tinubu's food security agenda

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval for another $7.8bn, €100m loans

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval for another $7.8bn, €100m loans

FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for 5 weeks repair

FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for 5 weeks repair

Senate approves nomination of Chira as Auditor-General for Federation

Senate approves nomination of Chira as Auditor-General for Federation

Rivers not your inheritance, Dele Momodu slams Wike over feud with Fubara

Rivers not your inheritance, Dele Momodu slams Wike over feud with Fubara

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers