Tinubu seeks confirmation of board of Northwest Devt Commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

The nominated board members are expected to contribute their wealth of experience and expertise to the Commission’s mandate of developing the North-West region.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]
The step follows President Tinubu’s signing of the North West Development Commission Bill into law on July 24, marking a crucial milestone in the Commission’s establishment.

In a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, he nominated Amb. Haruna Gindau as Chairman of the Governing Board of NWDC, representing Jigawa.

Prof. Abdullahi Ma’aji (Kano) was nominated MD/CEO, with Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe (Sokoto), Hon. Aminu Suleiman (Kebbi) and Sen. Tijani Yahaya Kaura (Zamfara), as members.

Other members of the Governing Board nominated are Abdulkadir S. Usman (Kaduna), Muhammad Ali (Kano), Shamsu Sule (Katsina) and Nasidi Ali (Jigawa).

“The NWDC will focus on catalysing significant growth, economic empowerment, and social development of the region.

“President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to supporting the NWDC in its mission to bring sustainable development to the North West is steadfast,” said the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

