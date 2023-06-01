The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tinubu says Nigeria open to doing business with any country

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu also promised that his administration would work assiduously to provide a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors.

President Bola Tinubu meets Chinese special envoy, Peng Qinghua in Aso Rock. [Twitter:Presidency]


Tinubu made this known while meeting with a delegation of the Chinese government at the State House, Abuja on the evening of Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The delegation, led by Special Envoy Peng Qinghua, who is also the Vice Chairperson, Standing Committee of National People’s Congress, People’s Republic of China, came at the behest of President Xi Jinping.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the President reiterated his vow that his administration would work assiduously to promote ease of doing business.

He said, “We need accelerated growth and we are ready to do business honestly with those ready to do business with us.

“We will continue to work to promote democracy in the West African sub-region. I’m a product of democracy and shall work day and night to advance democracy.

“We will fight terrorism and all forms of criminality. We can learn from each other, but we will remain non-aligned.”

Speaking through his Special Envoy, the Chinese President pledged increased economic cooperation with Nigeria, adding that the West African country remains important to Africa and the world.

Qinghua noted that the two countries currently enjoy healthy bilateral and economic cooperation, adding that Chinese companies were doing well in Nigeria in railways, roads, hydropower, and free trade zones.

The Chinese Special Envoy said there are areas where Nigeria could benefit from China even as he commended Tinubu's plan to lead Nigeria to a new era of economic development and prosperity.

The Chinese delegation included her Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun and Minister-Counselor Zhang Yi.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng






