Tinubu seeks cooperation among West African countries for economic prosperity

At a meeting with Benin Republic President Patrice Tallon in Abuja on Wednesday, Tinubu noted that a lack of synergy between the two countries has been an encumbrance of mutual development.

In a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu said Nigeria and Benin Republic share a lot in common.

“We are one. No other nation like ours should be worried. What is affecting us is a lack of synergy. We have not developed the necessary economic synergy that will develop our two nations.

”We must have common economic principles and priorities. The economic programme you are developing through inter-ministerial collaboration is welcomed by me.

“We will support all of our private sector interests to facilitate prosperity in both of our important countries. I appreciate the urgency of your approach, and we welcome this.

”Leadership is sometimes defined by urgent action. Thank you for your quality leadership. We are together. I am not a backward-looking person. I look forward. This is how I avoid missing steps,” the President said.

Talon, who was at the State House to seek the support of Nigeria on improving trade relations, ahead of the Economic Community of West African States Summit, described the relationship between his country and Nigeria as crucial.

He said Benin Republic was seeking stronger trade ties with Nigeria, emphasizing the free movement of people and goods between both countries.

“Benin has started implementing a national development plan which includes enhanced integration between Nigeria and Benin Republic. Our development plan includes taking into account what investments are required in Benin to enhance our integration with Nigeria in trade terms.

”It is true that many agreements have been signed to push our integration forward, but they have not been implemented.

“At the level of ECOWAS, we embrace free movement and integration, and at the African level, AfCFTA envisages this; so we need to move urgently to make this a reality.

“Our investment programme must be revised to factor in all factors of the Nigerian economy. We seek to set up an inter-ministerial technical committee that will jointly prepare a draft document for our legislatures.

”I am ready to sign an executive order to appoint members of the council to advance mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

