ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu salutes governors over Supreme Court ruling on old naira deadline

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said the governors who dragged the Federal Government to court did so on behalf of hapless Nigerian masses who are victims of the new policy.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Tinubu's reaction comes hours after the Supreme Court, in a suit brought before it by the governments of Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna States, put a temporary halt to Federal Government's plan to stop the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes from being used as legal tender from February 10, 2023.

The interim injunction, granted by a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, asked the government to maintain status quo until February 15, 2023 when the substantive motion will be addressed.

Reacting to the development, the excited Tinubu via a statement Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, said the governors, especially those elected on the platform of the APC, acted well on behalf of the hapless Nigerian masses who have been made to bear the brunt of naira redesign policy.

The APC presidential candidate also noted that the apex court ruling is in tandem with the advisory given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urging for the extension of the deadline for the swap of the old naira notes.

The statement read: I want to salute the courage of our governors, especially the Progressives Governors in APC, who acted to save our country from avoidable and dangerous political crises and social unrest, which the Central Bank policy on new Naira notes has brought on our country.

“Our country was dangerously careering toward anarchy and political and economic shutdown. But with the Supreme Court interim ruling our country has been pulled back from the precipice. We thank our Supreme Court Justices for ruling wisely on the side of the people who have been subjected to undue agony and pain since this policy was announced.

“The Federal Government and relevant stakeholders can now sit down and work out better framework on how to proceed with the new policy without causing any social and economic disruption and inconvenience to our people. We have examples of other countries that have successfully and seamlessly changed their currencies to learn from.

“Those countries give a long time, at least 12 months to effect the currency change. They do not engage in a CBN-like Fire Brigade approach. We have seen how a good policy can be poorly implemented to cause unintended problems for the people who should be the beneficiaries. While lessons have been learnt, we must now move on as a country and people with a Renewed Hope for a better tomorrow.

“The sole aim of my running to be the president of our country is to make life better and more abundant for our people and this is an ideal for which I will remain eternally committed to.”

The APC presidential candidate further called on the CBN to ensure that the Supreme Court ruling is effectively executed by taking all necessary steps to ensure sufficient availability of the Naira (whether old or new) and properly sensitising the public on the ruling including the consequent validity of old notes."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Old naira: Dismiss governor's suit against FG - AGF tells Supreme Court

Old naira: Dismiss governor's suit against FG - AGF tells Supreme Court

Collect their money, vote for us - Obi advises voters

Collect their money, vote for us - Obi advises voters

Tinubu salutes governors over Supreme Court ruling on old naira deadline

Tinubu salutes governors over Supreme Court ruling on old naira deadline

INEC explains what would happen to BVAS if snatched by hoodlums

INEC explains what would happen to BVAS if snatched by hoodlums

Aregbesola demands faster processing of applications for Nigerian citizenship

Aregbesola demands faster processing of applications for Nigerian citizenship

FEC approves N117bn for Oil Museum in Bayelsa

FEC approves N117bn for Oil Museum in Bayelsa

Immigration seizes 6,216 PVCs, National ID cards from migrants

Immigration seizes 6,216 PVCs, National ID cards from migrants

Fuel/Naira crisis: Halt protest, Ondo APC begs residents

Fuel/Naira crisis: Halt protest, Ondo APC begs residents

Disobey Supreme Court order on naira notes, risk contempt - SAN warns CBN

Disobey Supreme Court order on naira notes, risk contempt - SAN warns CBN

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon

Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon