Tinubu sacks DG of BPE, orders reorganisation

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement on Saturday, said that the directive was part of a larger reorganisation effort in the public procurement system.
“The goal is to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.
“The Director-General is to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.
“The President thanks Ahmadu for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the statement said.