Tinubu returns to Nigeria days after flying to London for 'meetings and consultations'

Tinubu was said to have left the country for further consultations about his presidential ambition, which he announced in January.

After spending nine days in the UK, the former governor of Lagos State arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Tinubu had earlier been runmoured to have left the country to have an appointment with his doctor in London.

A source close to the politician had said, “He travelled abroad to rest after going around the country for consultations. He travelled to rest and strategise.”