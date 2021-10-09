RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after knee surgery in London hospital

Tinubu returned to Nigeria barely 24 hours after governor Sanwo-Olu inaugurated a campaign group canvasing support for his presidential bid.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu. (Punch)
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has returned to Nigeria from his medical trip in London.

The former governor of Lagos state returned to the country in the evening of Friday, October 8, 2021, after spending three months in the United Kingdom, where he underwent a knee surgery.

A statement by his media office stated that Tinubu had surgery on his right knee, and also underwent physiotherapy after the operation.

The statement reads, “His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, returned to the country, landing in Lagos Friday evening, October 8. He arrived from London, United Kingdom.

“During his trip abroad, he underwent surgery on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy on the said knee.

“Contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.

“His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

“He has returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.”

Tinubu also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and other party chieftains and political leaders that visited him while he was in London.

The ex-governor arrived in Lagos barely 24 hours after the incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated the South-West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a campaign group canvasing support for Tinubu’s presidential bid in 2023.

Although, Tinubu is yet to declare his intention to contest, there have been claims that the politician is nursing an ambition to run for president in 2023.

